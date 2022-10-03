Get eligible youth registered as voters : Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday kick started a four day tour to Chenab valley. On the first day today he drove to Warwan valley.

Earlier in the day he made a brief stopover at Kokernag. While interacting with party workers, he implored upon them to get eligible youth registered as voters in their respective areas.

He was accompanied by party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leader Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo. Provincial Vice President Syed Tauqeer along with party functionaries welcomed Dr Farooq at Kokernag.

Addressing the party functionaries, Dr Farooq said that the party is fighting a just, democratic, legal and political battle against the decisions of August 5, 2019 at multiple levels but the battle, he said that the people of J&K also have to play by registering and subsequently coming out in large numbers to vote, whenever elections are held.

Asking workers to intensify their public outreach, Dr Farooq said, “Our workers have a bigger role to play this time. Our region is at cross roads, it requires us to remain united as never before.

It also requires our party men to educate and inform people about the designs of the anti J&K forces.”