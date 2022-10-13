Ghulam Nabi Azad meets LG Sinha

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad had a meeting with Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here this afternoon.

According to a press note, Azad apprised LG about the problems being faced by the fruit growers. “Of late it has turned into a nightmare for them as their fruit laden trucks are being made to wait for days together on Srinagar - Jammu National Highway at some vulnerable spots; resulting in the rotting of the fruits due to long wait to ply. Hurdles in the smooth movement of fruit laden trucks has put the fruit growers to a huge loss,”he said.