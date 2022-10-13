Ghulam Nabi Azad meets LG Sinha

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad had a meeting with Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here this afternoon.
According to a press note, Azad apprised LG about the problems being faced by the fruit growers. “Of late it has turned into a nightmare for them as their fruit laden trucks are being made to wait for days together on Srinagar - Jammu National Highway at some vulnerable spots; resulting in the rotting of the fruits due to long wait to ply. Hurdles in the smooth movement of fruit laden trucks has put the fruit growers to a huge loss,”he said.
Azad emphasised that fruit laden trucks must be treated like ambulances and allowed hurdle free movement. "This problem, being faced by the fruit growers, needs immediate intervention,” Azad said.
He further discussed the electricity supply position in the Kashmir valley which gets hampered during winters. Azad requested LG to instruct the concerned authorities to take adequate measures to ensure proper electricity supply during the winters as the cold spell of the season has begun.
Azad was assured of all steps to be taken in this direction by the state administration.