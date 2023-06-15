Ghulam Nabi Azad meets pilgrims at Hajj House Srinagar

Srinagar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday met the Hajj pilgrims at Hajj House Srinagar and inquired about the facilities being provided for the sacred pilgrimage by the UT government.

According to a press note, Azad asked pilgrims if they need any further assistance and he wished them well for the pilgrimage.

He also urged them to pray for the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir at the holy site and seek blessings for the whole humanity.

“As you are stepping up for the most sacred pilgrimage of your life, I urge you all to pray for the Peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. I am sure your prayers will be heard there and we will usher to a new dawn of peace and development with these prayers,” he told the Hajjis.

Among others present on the occasion were G M Saroori, Vice Chairman of DPAP, Mohammad Amin Bhat ,Provincial President Kashmir, Salman Nizami, Chief Spokesperson, Shafiq Shabnam, Provincial General Secretary, Amir Bhatt District President Srinagar and others.