Ghulam Nabi Azad releases book

Jammu: Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad alongwith other socio political leaders and civil society members released a book titled “How to unleash your potential and achieve success : The Key Soft Skills.'”
The book is based on extensive research on above topic and is authored by Dr Abdul Ghani who is currently working as a professor and head of unit in the department of Orthopaedics, GMC Jammu.
The book is conceptualised on the fact that the obvious target of life for everyone is to be successful and satisfied, though the definition of success may be different to different people.
This book is published by White Falcon publishing house and is readily available on all the major online stores and will gradually be available in all the libraries and major book stores.
The book release function was organised in Jammu with all the attendants termed the book as a power house of motivation appealing people to read it.