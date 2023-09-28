Ghulam Nabi Azad visits Nizamuddin shrine

New Delhi: On the occasion of Eid-e- Milad- un- Nabi (SAW) , the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday visited the Nizamuddin Auliya Shrine in New Delhi and prayed for the whole humanity in general and for the country in particular.

According to a press not Azad also laid the chaddar over the grave of the revered saint and said that Hazrat Nizamuddin (RA) was a great saint and a harbinger of peace and harmony. “The services to the humanity by this great saint can be remembered for times to come. He was the harbinger of peace, harmony and unity,” he said.

Azad said that on the special occasion of Eid-e- Milad-un- Nabi, he extends his greetings to the whole Muslim community and prays that the sufferings of human beings may be erased. DPAP chairman said that such special days and times are actually a reminder for the human beings to give up materialism and serve the humanity selflessly. Azad said, The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. “May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society,”he added.