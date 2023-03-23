Ghulam Nabi Azad’s memoirs to be released on April 5
Jammu: How political stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad devised a strategy with Indira Gandhi to bring Rajiv into politics and convinced Sonia to become the party chief and how he mediated efforts in the tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma- all these interesting details have been explored in the former Chief Minister’s yet to be released autobiography.
‘Azaad’, an autobiography by former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will be released in New Delhi on April 5.
“Statesman and stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad has penned an honest and unflinching autobiography, which charts his political odyssey as he in the book depicts the grand arc of the great India story through the most dramatic political transformation of the last five decades,” read a statement issued by Azad’s office.
‘Azaad’, which is published by Rupa Publications India, is a candid autobiography about his life and career alongside the most powerful leaders of India and the world, it added.
He, through ‘Azaad,’ offers a captivating account of his relationship with the members of Gandhi Parivar-former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay, Maneka, Sonia Gandhi, and her children, Rahul and Priyanka.
‘Azaad’ is Ghulam Nabi Azad’s own insightful, intimate, and utterly entertaining journey in his own words exploring the challenges of leadership and the consequences of daring to bring fresh thinking into the political landscape, it has been mentioned.
“It (Azaad) offers a personal perspective of working in government and in opposition as Azad does not pull his punches, offering his unvarnished opinions on leading politicians from across the political divide-from his confrontation and comradeship with former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri, political tricks played by N D Tiwari, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to his personal equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the statement added.
According to Vasundhara Raj Baigra, Director of Marketing, and Publications, Rupa Publications India, this is a book that ‘belongs on the reading list of every political aficionado.’