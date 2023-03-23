Ghulam Nabi Azad’s memoirs to be released on April 5

Jammu: How political stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad devised a strategy with Indira Gandhi to bring Rajiv into politics and convinced Sonia to become the party chief and how he mediated efforts in the tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma- all these interesting details have been explored in the former Chief Minister’s yet to be released autobiography.

‘Azaad’, an autobiography by former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will be released in New Delhi on April 5.

“Statesman and stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad has penned an honest and unflinching autobiography, which charts his political odyssey as he in the book depicts the grand arc of the great India story through the most dramatic political transformation of the last five decades,” read a statement issued by Azad’s office.