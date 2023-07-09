GHULAM NABI DAR’S DEATH ANNIVERSARY | NC holds commemorative function held at Chawalgam

Srinagar: National Conference on Sunday paid glowing tributes to former MLA Kulgam Ghulam Nabi Dar at a commemorative function held at Rest House Chawalgam, Kulgam, a press release said.

Party’s State Secretary Sakina Itoo, MP Justice (R) Hasnain Masoodi, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, senior leader Abul Majeed Larmi and other functionaries attended the function. Earlier Fateha Khwani function was held at the grave of Dar in Chawalgam.

On the occasion the party's spokesperson also paid tributes to Mohammad Yusuf Shah, Mohammad Yusuf Wani, Ali Mohammad Zargar, and Azad Wani, who were killed the same day in the grenade blast in which Dar lost his life and scores others were injured.

Sakina Itoo said, "An honest politician, an accomplished advocate, Dar Sahib was a sincere soldier of the party. He had dedicated his life for the socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden people of his constituency. He shall be remembered for his industrious and undemanding personality. Politics for him was a medium to serve people, lend voice to people and give support to the deprived; there is great necessity of such men in public life and politics.”