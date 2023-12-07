GoI deserves kudos for proving its intent: Chrungoo

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Senior BJP and KP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo has welcomed the approval of the Lok Sabha to the J&K Reorganisation Amendment Bill 2023 which provides two nominated seats to the displaced people of Kashmir and one seat to the displaced people of Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the Legislative Assembly of J&K.

In a statement, he termed it as a historical move that has proved the positive intent of the government of India towards the displaced people of Kashmir and the PoJK. “While it is the political recognition of the socio-cultural existence of the Kashmiri Pandits in J&K as the indigenous people, it also reiterates the concept that Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits,” Chrungoo said.

Chrungoo said, “We spearheaded the struggle like a mission and made sincere efforts to convince the Commission that the issue would test the intent of the Indian State towards the displaced community. It was the question of their socio-political existence in a state the foundations of which were laid by their forefathers in the past history. The contributions of the Pandit community in the fields of literature, architecture, civilisational flow, medicine, philosophy, music, dance, law, politics, history writing, religion and sociology are well recognised, profound and immense. It will be a worse tragedy than their unfortunate forced exodus if they are ignored in the final analysis, draft and report of the commission,” he said.