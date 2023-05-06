Govt should should order CBI probe into AAP minister's immoral case: Chugh

Chandigarh, May 6: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the reported immorality of AAP cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak is a blot on the Punjab culture.

While demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged charges against him, Chugh said the Punjab Governor should refer the case to an impartial investigating agency.

He said the Punjab police being under the command of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cannot do justice in the case. Is this the kind of "badlav"that the AAP had been calling for to happen in the state ?, he asked.