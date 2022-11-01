Government not having funds for works: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and spokesperson, Pratap Jamwal said that on one hand government is not having funds in hands to carry out development works but on the other hand it is having enough funds for beating drums under B2V.
In a press conference addressed in Jammu, he said that Back to Village Phase IV is going on presently under which senior officers are visiting villages but this all is a show off and public is having no benefit out of it.
He said that officers are visiting villages, meeting people, registering their grievances and than leave with no outcome for people.
"There is not even a single penny in the hands of the visiting officers which they can use financial powers for redressal of grievances."
Jamwal said terming B2V as an attempt to hide Government's failure and to divert public attention.