Govt actions in some states taking country in wrong direction: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 29 : National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the government actions in some states are taking country in wrong direction.

In a statement he said that some policies and actions pursued in various states across the country are providing political patronage and cover for bigotry against Muslims resulting in marginalising them further.

Dr Farooq said various legislative and other actions that includes banning of Halal marked food in some states have legitimised discrimination against Muslims. “There is no place for bullying and oppression and sectarianism in a democracy, the message of ‘social, economic and political justice’, ‘freedom of thought, expression, belief, religion and worship’ and equality constitute the very soul of our constitution. It has been recorded and these characteristics had given India the distinction of being a secular and democratic country all over the world,” he said.

NC President further said that the such overtly targeted actions in some states sends a very clear message to more that 200 million Muslims in the country that they must bear every humiliation and injustice with silence. “I think it’s bad for democracy. Especially the secular democracy we were brought up on, we were told it would be fair to minorities, fair to everybody. We were told that India belongs to everyone and all the government will work for the welfare of every community. However the government action in these states is taking the country in the wrong direction,” he added.