Govt failing to ensure smooth power supply: AAP

He said that Kashmir PDCL has issued a fresh curtailment schedule for Kashmir valley in which areas having metres will be put to curtailment for four and hour hours whereas non metered areas will be put to eight hours of curtailment and this 8 hours of curtailment will be scheduled in nature and unscheduled curtailment could also be there and this shows that people in Kashmir valley will be facing tough time in days to come.

" Government used to claim that 24 hour electricity will be provided to all the metered areas but this claim has fallen flat and the fresh curtailment schedule itself exposes the claim," said Dr Ghulam Mustafa.