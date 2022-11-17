Govt failing to ensure smooth power supply: AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Government for failure to ensure smooth electricity supply in Kashmir Valley
According to a press note Aam Aadmi Party's Kashmir province president Dr Ghulam Mustafa said that tall claims of Government for improvement in power sector have fused with the onset of winter season and a recent hike in power tariff is another blow on the face of people.
He said that Kashmir PDCL has issued a fresh curtailment schedule for Kashmir valley in which areas having metres will be put to curtailment for four and hour hours whereas non metered areas will be put to eight hours of curtailment and this 8 hours of curtailment will be scheduled in nature and unscheduled curtailment could also be there and this shows that people in Kashmir valley will be facing tough time in days to come.
" Government used to claim that 24 hour electricity will be provided to all the metered areas but this claim has fallen flat and the fresh curtailment schedule itself exposes the claim," said Dr Ghulam Mustafa.