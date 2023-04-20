Govt has put Jhelum flood project in cold storage: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday asked the government to remove deadlock hampering the Jhelum flood mitigation plan.

In a statement, he said government may claim to have spent crores of rupees on flood mitigation measures, but the position on the ground is not encouraging.It takes only a few hours of rain to trigger a flood like situation in Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, Tanvir said while expressing dismay over the sluggish execution of the flood project.

“Flood Control project of Jhelum, Kashmir is a very important and vital project under Prime Minister's Development Package. This project was conceived to protect Kashmir from the devastating floods like 2014. After all approvals, a fund of Rs 114 crores out of 1623 crores have been released by the Central Government in March 2022. A tender of Rs 229 Crores was floated by Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Kashmir in October 2022. After 5 months, the tender finally got cancelled. More than one year has passed and the tender is not being floated yet. New tender is ready, but awaiting instructions from the higher ups. Even in Jal Jeevan Mission, out of Rs 14,000 crores, only Rs 750 crores have been spent till date. These deadlocks need to be ended without any further delay so as not to lose any further time for dredging and de-siltation,” said the NC leader.