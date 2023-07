Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday asked the government to come clean on the issue of home to homeless families and apprise people as to who is homeless and how they have been categorised.

In a statement, Mir said that the move is being considered another assault on J&K after downgrading it into two UTs. “People are feeling threatened and apprehensive about their future given the misadventure and unexpected decisions of BJP governments from time to time,” he said.