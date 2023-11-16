Govt must solve problems of people: G A Mir

Srinagar, Nov 16 : Senior Congress leader G A Mir today said that government must solve the problems of the people.

He expressed concern over shortage of ration, frequent and unscheduled power cuts besides extreme joblessness in J&K. The CWC member and former J&K Congress President asked the present dispensation to shun the negligent attitude towards the genuine needs of public.

According to a press release, Mir was addressing a Congress workers’ meeting at Veerinag area of District Anantnag in South Kashmir. He told the workers that BJP Government has set a trend to divert attention of the people from real issues by adopting diversionary tactics, besides suppressing the voices being raised against the misrule and mismanagement. “Apparently, BJP government is exhibiting its animosity with the people in J&K by sidelining their genuine needs despite knowing that they are feeling isolated and depressed in absence of the popular government. Elected governments are mandated to address public issues and take effective measures to address joblessness, developmental needs and various other issues concerning them on ground,” Mir said. He demanded restoration of democratic process in J&K, without any further loss of time.

He alleged that J&K is apparently under tyrannical rule of BJP, people are not allowed to raise their voice against the discrimination and failures to mitigate their sufferings. Mir told the workers that it is now their responsibility to reach out to public and highlight their issues be it the shortage of ration, unscheduled power cuts, rising unemployment or be it the lack of development at grassroots.