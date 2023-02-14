Govt must take action against big sharks: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that government must take action against “big sharks” during anti-encroachment drive.
In a statement the party alleged that the eviction drive initiated by the J&K government to recover the state land has made the life of common masses miserable. “Instead of teaching a lesson to big mafias who had captured state resources, the government is showing its might on poor strata of the society,” the party said.
This was stated by Taranjit Singh Tony, Chairman Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jammu and Kashmir for Administrative Engagement and Minority Affairs, and District Development Council (DDC) Member Suchetgarh after interacting with shopkeepers of Nai Basti area.
Today a delegation of AAP headed by Taranjit Singh Tony today met shopkeepers of Nai Basti area who were served notices by the LG led administration to vacate their shops within seven days.
Talking to reporters, Tony criticised the government for creating fear psychosis among the general public under the garb of ongoing demolition drive. He said that the anti-encroachment drive has led to chaotic situation all across the region with people getting frightened over the uncertainty about their future.
“It is an irony of Jammu and Kashmir and its people that the BJP led Central Government which is running the affairs of this Union Territory through proxy continues to unleash anti-people policies and keeps on arbitrarily issuing orders one after the other thus multiplying the woes of the common people,” he added.