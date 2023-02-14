Govt must take action against big sharks: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that government must take action against “big sharks” during anti-encroachment drive.

In a statement the party alleged that the eviction drive initiated by the J&K government to recover the state land has made the life of common masses miserable. “Instead of teaching a lesson to big mafias who had captured state resources, the government is showing its might on poor strata of the society,” the party said.

This was stated by Taranjit Singh Tony, Chairman Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jammu and Kashmir for Administrative Engagement and Minority Affairs, and District Development Council (DDC) Member Suchetgarh after interacting with shopkeepers of Nai Basti area.

Today a delegation of AAP headed by Taranjit Singh Tony today met shopkeepers of Nai Basti area who were served notices by the LG led administration to vacate their shops within seven days.