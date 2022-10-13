Govt not sincere in holding polls in J&K: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Senior Vice President and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil said the central government does not seem interested in holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Vakil said while the government talks about holding elections soon, but there seems no reality in what they say given the conditions being created around. “The government has shifted the examinations of students to March-April session, which is clear that the elections won’t be held in that time frame too. So it is ample clear that there is no seriousness from the BJP led government to hold polls in J&K,” he said.
Addressing a series of workers meet in Sopore and Rafiabad constituencies which included Patoosa Reban, Manzseer and Lalad , Vakil said the bureaucratic system imposed on the people of J&K has failed at every front, the unemployment is touch new heights, the apple sector is in losses, the development works have stopped, and the ruling dispensation is restricted to press statements making lofty claims while on the ground, the situation is pathetic.
He asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led administration to take necessary CBMs before holding assembly elections in J&K.
The government of India should implement Confidence Building Measures (CBM), if they want larger participation including restoration of statehood to J&K, Vakil said in a statement.
He said apart from these CBMs, the fruit and tourism industry should be rejuvenated as thousands of families are directly or indirectly associated with these industries.
"Government should take special measures to boost fruit and tourism industry as the fruit growers and hoteliers are worst affected for the last three years of lockdown and restrictions including waving of KCC loans and other business loans," Vakil said.
Vakil said the lofty claims of Naya Kashmir were made by the central government but things have remained unchanged on the ground.
"There are no jobs for our youth, petrol and diesel prices are touching the skies. There is no one who can speak on these issues faced by common people,” he said.