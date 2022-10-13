Govt not sincere in holding polls in J&K: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Senior Vice President and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil said the central government does not seem interested in holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said while the government talks about holding elections soon, but there seems no reality in what they say given the conditions being created around. “The government has shifted the examinations of students to March-April session, which is clear that the elections won’t be held in that time frame too. So it is ample clear that there is no seriousness from the BJP led government to hold polls in J&K,” he said.

Addressing a series of workers meet in Sopore and Rafiabad constituencies which included Patoosa Reban, Manzseer and Lalad , Vakil said the bureaucratic system imposed on the people of J&K has failed at every front, the unemployment is touch new heights, the apple sector is in losses, the development works have stopped, and the ruling dispensation is restricted to press statements making lofty claims while on the ground, the situation is pathetic.

He asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led administration to take necessary CBMs before holding assembly elections in J&K.