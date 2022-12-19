Govt should act on drug addiction issue: Nasir Sogami

Srinagar: National Conference Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Sogami has expressed concern about the unprecedented spike in the drug abuse cases and has asked the government to come up with a proper scientifically justified response.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, Sogami said, “It is time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.” He further said, “Government in its next budget should allocate a major budgetary provision to build a world class facility to render treatment purely based on scientific, professional and technology driven manner. Government should pick up one of the picturesque spots of the valley for such a facility.”