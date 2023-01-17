Govt should immediately withdraw new land order: AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today urged the government to immediately with the new land order.
Member media co-ordination committee and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, Prof Farooq Ahmed Aga said that issuing dictatorial orders without any official words from concerned quarters has become a new habit of government.
He was addressing a press conference in Kashmir with reference to new land order issued by government. Other senior party leaders were also accompanying Prof Aga during this presser.
Aga said that mandate of government is to ensure proper availability of basic amenities to masses but things are going contrary in Jammu and Kashmir where government is hell bent to displace the people from their places and a common poor man is worst affected due to this dictatorial policy.
With reference to new land order, Prof Aga while raising concern said that this order is dictatorial in itself and is purely due to high-headed approach of bureaucratic setup of Jammu and Kashmir which is not having proper knowledge of public issues and is rather pushing people in further trouble with such orders.
“Aam Aadmi Party has always stood with poor masses in Jammu and Kashmir and this time again Aam Aadmi Party is standing with poor people of Jammu and Kashmir who are beneficiaries of Government schemes under which a few acres land was alloted to them by Government of this state itself but now Government is snatching this land which is their lone source of livelihood,” Prof Aga said