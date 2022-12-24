Govt should stop giving ultimatum to PM Package Employees: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: PDP President and Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today said that the government should not force PM Package employees to join back their duties in Kashmir in the current security situation.
She said that, “Instead of serving them an ultimatum to join back their duties in Kashmir otherwise their salaries will be stopped, their suffering should be understood and their issues should be addressed by the government till the security situation improves.”
She further said that, “All have suffered, but the Kashmiri Pandits suffered the most. Recent targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits should be looked into seriously by the government.”
“For time being, their demands should be accepted till the security situation improves and they can return to their duties. Until then it would not be suitable,” she responded to a question.
She said that, “They have been in distress for the last several months and a middle way should be found out by the Lt Governor to address their issues.”