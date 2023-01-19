Govt turning a blind eye towards people’s issues: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday said that the anti-people policies of the incumbent administration have become people’s nightmare.
According to a press note, he was interacting with a number of public and worker’s delegations who called on him here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
The visiting delegations apprised the Chief Spokesperson about the paucity of basic public utility services in their respective areas. They also referred to the unprecedented job crisis and drug addiction among youth, saying the issue has touched scary proportions.
Tanvir listened to the issues and queries put up by the visiting delegations very sympathetically, saying the party was alive to the difficulties faced by the people, particularly the educated, and skilled unemployed youth.
The Chief Spokesperson said that the party was airing the issues faced by people at all appropriate forums. “Administration is turning a blind eye towards the issues faced by people. Cities, towns and villages across Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under darkness with an eight-hour power curtailment schedule. Even that schedule is also not being followed. The power cuts in the sub-zero temperatures make the winter cold much harsher and difficult to endure, particularly for our elderly and children,” he said.
The NC leader added that the arbitrary curtailment of ration is in no way in sync with the needs of an average household. Rice being a staple food in Kashmir, people wonder how they could sustain themselves on a paltry supply of five kgs per person per month.
The decision to reduce the monthly allocation to just five kgs per person per month is simply a ploy to throw people at the mercy of the open market and greedy traders. It is sheer injustice with a vast majority here who are in no position to afford to buy food grains from the open market. The roads and alleyways across Kashmir division are also craving for the government’s attention,he said.