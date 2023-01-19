Govt turning a blind eye towards people’s issues: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday said that the anti-people policies of the incumbent administration have become people’s nightmare.

According to a press note, he was interacting with a number of public and worker’s delegations who called on him here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

The visiting delegations apprised the Chief Spokesperson about the paucity of basic public utility services in their respective areas. They also referred to the unprecedented job crisis and drug addiction among youth, saying the issue has touched scary proportions.