Govt unconcerned about hardships being faced by people in Srinagar: NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Tuesday said that the government is unconcerned about the hardships faced by people in Shahar-e-Khas areas of the Srinagar city.

According to a press note, this was said by the party's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq after touring various localities in the Zadibal constituency of Shahar-e-Khas. Tanvir, who is the in charge constituency of Zadibal, made stopovers at various places during his tour of the constituency, where people apprised him about the issues concerning them.

The locals expressed concern over the poor quality of ration, erratic power supply and shortage of water across the constituency. Tanvir assured the locals that he will raise their grievances at appropriate forms for swift redressal.

Earlier, Tanvir also chaired a worker's meeting at Koker Bagh, where he exhorted the party cadre to unite their efforts to defeat the hostile forces, who are trying to denude J&K of its unique political, and cultural identity.