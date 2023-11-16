Grass-roots democracy yearning for justice: Ajay Sadhotra

Jammu, Nov 16 : Senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today said that grass-roots democracy is yearning for justice.

According to a press release, he accused the government of undermining the grass roots democratic institutions by deferring polls. He observed that fearing defeat the party in power has been relying on unfounded alibis to deny the people their right to exercise franchise for holding power.

He was addressing a meeting of Jammu District Urban JKNC which was held under the chairmanship of Chander Mohan Sharma, President Jammu District Urban.

Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Additional General Secretary of NC said the people’s suffering under the present government as authoritative dispensation is taking decisions on its own without taking care of the people’s aspirations. He said that people never felt so bad under any regime as they feel today under the so-called Achhe Din Sarkar.

Rattan Lal Gupta, in his address, said that there is a big difference in what the BJP government speaks and what it executes on ground. He said that saying that democracy is under siege under the incumbent government is in no way wrong because population in J&K is feeling suffocated under the present proxy rule of the central government.

He alleged that there is no one to listen to the plight of common man as directions have been broadcasted from New Delhi and implemented in J&K, with no say of people or even the local representatives including those belonging to the ruling party also as number of times BJP leadership raised the issue before its higher command. He said the claims of distributing power among 30,000 people in J&K also seems to be a hollow promise as the tenure of elected representatives has ended and the incumbents have failed to restore democracy by not holding the elections.