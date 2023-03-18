‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ | Programme launched to connect with people: Rajni Patil

Kokernag: All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K Incharge and MP Rajni Patil Saturday stated that ongoing nationwide “Haath Se Haath Jodo” programme was launched to connect with the people at grass roots across the country

According to a press note, Patil also hit out at the Central Govt for the alienation among the people reiterating that democratic rights must be restored in J&K, without any further loss of time.

AICC Incharge was in Larnoo (Kokernag) in Anantnag District of South Kashmir to participate in” Haath Se Haath Jodo” programme.