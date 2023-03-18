‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ | Programme launched to connect with people: Rajni Patil

Kokernag: All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K Incharge and MP Rajni Patil Saturday stated that ongoing nationwide “Haath Se Haath Jodo” programme was launched to connect with the people at grass roots across the country
According to a press note, Patil also hit out at the Central Govt for the alienation among the people reiterating that democratic rights must be restored in J&K, without any further loss of time.
AICC Incharge was in Larnoo (Kokernag) in Anantnag District of South Kashmir to participate in” Haath Se Haath Jodo” programme.
JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani led the party’s significant movement ‘Haah Se Haath Jodo’ and also addressed a largely attended gathering of people, who had come to participate in the programme despite the inclement weather conditions over there, the press note said. AICC Joint Secretary Manoj Yadav also participated in the programme.
Speaking on the occasion AICC Incharge Rajni Patil asserted that Congress Party shall continue to launch mass contact programmes to reach out to people in every block and at village level and seek their support for their betterment and redressal of multiple issues concerning them, which are being ignored by the government thereby exhibiting its failure on all counts.