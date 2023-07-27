HAILSTORM-AFFECTED FARMERS | Usman Majid demands immediate compensation

Srinagar: Apni Party Vice President and former legislator, Usman Majid, on Thursday, urged the administration to undertake urgent relief measures for peasants and orchardists severely affected by the recent heavy rainfall and hailstorms in various parts of the Valley including several villages of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement, Usman Majid said, "Given the extensive damages to the crops due to the recent rains and hailstorms in various areas across the Valley, the affected farmers and orchardists must be provided immediate relief by the administration."

"The affected people are facing significant losses to their crops and apple orchards due to unpredictable weather conditions, leaving them in dire need of support. It is imperative for the government to extend its assistance during this difficult time," he added.