Hakeem Yaseen cautions against religious polarisation

Srinagar: Maintaining that India is a secular country where constitution guarantees freedom of religion and faith to its every citizen ,Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Fron JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Yaseen has said that Uniform Civil Code ( UCC) will be a direct infringement in the Sharia law and religious affairs.

In a statement, he said unity in diversity was the hallmark of Indian ethos adding that any amendment in the Indian Constitution for UCC will serverly affect religious rights of the minorities.

Hakeem Yaseen while expressing venting his reservation on the proposal of UCC , said that the move would usurp the religious rights of the minorities and would severely infringe in Sharia law of Muslim community . He urged the central government not to play with religious sentiments of minorities for vote bank politics but to protect their constitutional rights and guarantees to reinforce thrust and faith in them.