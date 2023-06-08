Hakeem Yaseen concerned over power crises

“Kashmir is passing through worst ever power crisis as unscheduled and prolonged power cuts have made the life of residents very miserable,” Hakeem Yaseen said .He said that tall claims of the government about 24 hours power supply have proved totally as hoax. He said normally , after harsh winters , always there was seen some improvement in power supply position but this time government had miserably failed to improve power supply in Kashmir thereby pushing the hapless people to the wall.

The former minister said the erratic power supply in Kashmir has not affected common people and student community but has taken heavy toll of the industrialists ,hoteliers and shopkeepers also . “ If the prevailing erratic power supply position was not addressed immediately ,it may prove an economic disaster as the tourism industry too will get heavy set back ,”Hakeem Yaseen observed.