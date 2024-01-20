Hakeem Yaseen demands college, hospital for Khag

Srinagar, Jan 20: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF ) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has demanded a Government Degree College and a Sub District Hospital for Khag in Budgam district on priority basis.

According to a press release, a delegation of Khag area met him and apprised him about their problems. Hakeem Yassen said Khag has been neglected on all fronts by the successive governments in past. Hakeem Yaseen urged the Lieutenant Governore Manoj Sinha to sanction a Degree College and a Sub- District Hospital for Khag area to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas” gaurantee. He said that Khag area has vast tourism potential which has been left unexploited so far.

“There was an urgent need to tap tourism potential of Khag area optimally which was imperative for socio- political transformation of this backward area ,“ Hakeem Yaseen said adding that boosting of tourism activities would provide employment avenues to the local youth.