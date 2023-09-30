Hakeem Yaseen demands re- introduction of MIS

Srinagar : Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Front (J&K PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has demanded re- introduction of Market Intervention scheme (MIS) on emergency basis .

In a statement, he said such a step will help the fruit growers to make up the recurring financial losses caused due to continued drought like situation and intermittent hail storms in Jammu and Kashmir . He said fruit growers were grappling with huge financial distress due to colossal damage caused to their fruit produce due to natural calamities including intermittent hailstorms and continued drought like situation .

Hakeem Yaseen expressed serious concern over deteriorating situation of Kashmir fruit industry, due to prevailing drought like conditions. He has demanded re-introduction of MIS to enable fruit growers to sell their C- grade fruits locally. “ It was most dis heartening that J&K government has un- reasonably discontinued much needed MIS whileas the scheme is vigorously pursued in our neighboring state of Himachal Pradesh .