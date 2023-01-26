Hakeem Yaseen demands revocation of move

Srinagar: Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and former Minister , Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed serious concern over the move to levy property tax in urban areas of Jammu and kKashmir .

In a statement, he has described the move as another anti- people decision of the government after recent eviction order on state and kahcharai lands.

Hakeem Yaseen while expressing his concern over imposition of property tax and retrieving state and kahcharai land from the people , has demanded immediate roll back of these arbitrary moves.

He said financial condition of people of J&K was so grim that they were not in a position to pay property tax.

He said despite LG Manoj Sinha’s repeated assurances that common people in possession of small kahcharai and state land holdings for residential and agriculture purposes would not be victimised under the land retrieval drive, the process of forcible eviction continues unabated giving sleepless nights to the people in general.