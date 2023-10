Srinagar: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front ( PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of religious scholar and social reformer Syed Mohd Amin Andrabi Waterhali, a press release said.

In his condolence message, Hakeem Yaseen has highlighted his contributions in socio - religious awakening of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir . He has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family . He has also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.