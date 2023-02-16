Harshdev Singh resigns from AAP

Jammu: Harshdev Singh today resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He was the chairman of State Coordination Committee of the party.

Singh claimed that his resignation from AAP is in public interest to revive the J & K National Panthers Party.

He had joined AAP in May, 2022 after resigning from Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) following differences with then Panthers Party leadership.

“I have decided to revive JKNPP. I was chairman of AAP in J&K. It was the first time that a national political party had appointed a politician from Jammu in its J&K as chairman. If there had been any kind of greed, I would have preferred AAP. I know that I have to struggle more (to revive the JKNPP),” said Harsh Dev Singh while disclosing his resignation from AAP.