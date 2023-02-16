Harshdev Singh resigns from AAP

Jammu: Harshdev Singh today resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He was the chairman of State Coordination Committee of the party.
Singh claimed that his resignation from AAP is in public interest to revive the J & K National Panthers Party.
He had joined AAP in May, 2022 after resigning from Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) following differences with then Panthers Party leadership.
“I have decided to revive JKNPP. I was chairman of AAP in J&K. It was the first time that a national political party had appointed a politician from Jammu in its J&K as chairman. If there had been any kind of greed, I would have preferred AAP. I know that I have to struggle more (to revive the JKNPP),” said Harsh Dev Singh while disclosing his resignation from AAP.
Prior to the resignation, he said that he consulted his people who were of the opinion that JKNPP is a better platform to fight for the people in distress.
He said, “I know if one has to stand for people, some sacrifices have to be made. I am getting responses from the people who have an emotional (association with JKNPP) and hence, I have decided to revive the JKNPP.”
“……..I have decided to dedicate my life to JKNPP as our elders did. We will represent the poor people and farmers. I appeal to the people to get together to put up a fight against the injustice done in the name of retrieval of land and other related issues,” he said in his video message.