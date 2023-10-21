Hasnain Masoodi visits Bijbehara hospital

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior leader and Member of the Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday visited sub district hospital Bijbehara and released Rs 23 lakhs from his MPLADS for construction of 640 KVA distribution transformer there .

According to a press release, he was accompanied by party leaders Dr Bashir Veeri and Abdul Majeed Larmi. On the occasion, Masoodi said hospital equipment, such as ventilators and monitoring devices, are critical for patient care, and they require a stable and reliable power supply. He further emphasised that the construction of the distribution transformer will satisfy the electricity needs of the sub district hospital critical to the sustainability of life in the healthcare and Medical facilities and health care there.

Later, Masoodi visited Zeba Appa Institute in Bijbehara for specially abled children and handed over a 30 seater bus out of his MPLADs to the institute. While speaking he stressed on inclusive education for the specially abled children, saying that he will continue to make special interventions by providing support for various student oriented activities.