Have humane view over KP employees: Apni Party

Jammu: Apni Party General Secretary and senior Kashmiri Pandit (KP) leader Vijay Bakaya on Thursday said the government must adopt a humane view for those displaced KP youth who were appointed under special PM Package to earn their livelihood in Kashmir division since 2010.

He said that so far 4200 youth have been employed under this scheme and they were delivering their respective duties in various districts of Kashmir, especially on District Cadre posts like Teachers, Junior Engineers, Accounts Assistant, Social Welfare Supervisor, Computer Operator etc.