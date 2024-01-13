Have potential to bring people out of prevailing miseries : Apni Party

Srinagar, Jan 13: Senior Apni Party leaders today said that their party has the will and potential to bring people out of the prevailing uncertainty and miseries.

According to a press release, they were addressing a meeting to gauge the preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The meeting chaired by Apni Party’s General Secretary, Rafi Ahmad Mir and attended by prominent leaders and senior workers across the valley, discussed the specific party affairs and assessed the performance of the cadre.

The attendees engaged in thorough deliberations on the prevailing political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the meeting, Rafi Ahmad Mir emphasised the need for party leaders and senior members to sustain political engagement and community connection at the grassroots level in their respective areas.

He said, “The growing popularity and public acceptance of the Apni party demand that we intensify our political and public outreach activities to remain in touch with the people in every area across the valley. The way people are joining our hands in every corner of J&K indicates that they trust the Apni Party’s agenda and policies.”

“People understand the fact that Apni Party has the will and potential to bring them out of the prevailing uncertainty and miseries they have been grappling with for quite a while now. It is our responsibility to meet these expectations, thereby fortifying the bond between our party and the people,” he added.

During the meeting, the attendees also discussed specific public issues and grievances.

The prominent party leaders who attended the meeting included Provincial President, Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Spokesperson and State Secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Provincial Secretary and Chairman DDC Srinagar Aftab Malik, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Provencial President Women’s Wing Dilshada Shaheen, and Provincial Coordinator Kashmir Javaid Mir.