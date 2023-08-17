HEALTH CARE IN RURAL AREAS | Sajjad Shaheen concerned over poor facilities

Banihal: National Conference (NC) leader and District President Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen on Thursday expressed grave concern over dilapidated road conditions and lack of health care facilities in far-off areas of the Banihal assembly constituency.
According to a press release, during his day-long tour to various villages in the Neel area, Shaheen, decried the neglect of the present dispensation due to administrative inertia. He said that there is no mention of development in the to-do-list of the government in Jammu and Kashmir except photo opp.
The NC leader stated that the far flung areas have become a byword of widespread and inescapable poverty, unemployment and development deficit.
He also said that the present dispensation has made no efforts to alleviate the concerns of the people of J&K as people find themselves in dire straits “baffled and confused they do not know where to get their problems redressed”.
Shaheen visited several villages that include Gagoni, Batoo, Harwari, Zarzri, Parihinder and during interaction in these villages the people complained about scarcity of drinking water for several weeks.