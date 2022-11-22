Hold early assembly elections in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

He said , “The failure of the LG administration has put the people in a difficult situation. The issues like economic crises; unscheduled power cuts, improper water supply, horticulture, agriculture; underdevelopment and unemployment are among the burning issues which are being faced by the people in J&K.”

In this situation, he said that the restoration of Statehood and holding of early assembly elections in J&K is a must. The delay in the holding of assembly elections will further add to the problems and it would not be suitable for J&K where people had hopes with the LG administration.

He said that in the last four years of LG rule, the underdevelopment and unemployment has increased many folds in all the regions and people desperately want statehood back and holding of assembly elections to end the growing feeling of alienation.

“A politically elected Govt is answerable to the people. Therefore, there must be an elected Govt in J&K to end the public suffering and address the issues accordingly. The people are passing through a difficult phase amid growing economic crises, unemployment, and underdevelopment,” he said while highlighting the policy and agenda of Apni Party for equitable development and employment.