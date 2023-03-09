Hold elections, let democracy flourish: Altaf Bukhari

Uri: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday urged New Delhi to hold assembly polls immediately in Jammu and Kashmir and restore its statehood and let democracy flourish in this part of the country.
He said that the people of J&K should not be deprived of the rights that are available to the citizens in other parts of the country.
According to a press note, Apni Party President was addressing a massive public rally in the constituency of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, wherein the residents and party cadre gave him a warm welcome on his arrival at the rally venue in Boniyar Uri.
Expressing his gratitude to the people for giving their support to Apni Party, Bukhari said, “It was due to the unconditional support from the masses that Apni Party has emerged as one of the most important political parties in the J&K within a short span of time. I extend my gratitude to my people for having faith in our agenda and policies.”
He added that Apni Party was launched post-August 5, 2019, occurrences. “It was the time when there was absolute chaos in the entire Jammu and Kashmir due to the abrogation of Article 370 and the snatching of J&K’s statehood. At that time people were apprehensive about their future as they thought that J&K might lose its demography, and eventually, people here will lose their exclusive rights to land and employment opportunities. At that time thousands of youngsters were under detention and the whole J&K was closed. The traditional leaders were either in detention or they had chosen to keep mum in the newly emerged turbulent situation. But we choose to come forward and shoulder our responsibilities at that crucial time,” Bukhari said.
He reminded people that after the launch of the Apni Party, its leaders went to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister to ensure no demographic change occurs in J&K.
He said, “We made a centre to announce that there will be no demographic change here in J&K and only J&K people will have right on the agricultural land and jobs. We did it despite the fact that some miscreants spread misinformation and criticized us harshly for meeting leaders in New Delhi. Even an extreme propaganda campaign was launched against the Apni Party and its leaders. But we did not pay any heed to this propaganda because we just wanted to stand by our people at that crucial time.”
Bukhari promised the people of Uri that when Apni Party will get a mandate to form a government, it will ensure that all the residents get economic dividends here. He said, “This place is full of natural resources, but I know that the local people have always been deprived of the dividends of these resources. We will ensure the local youth get employment opportunities from the hydroelectric power projects and mineral exploration projects here.”
Meanwhile, Bukhari demanded the release of jailed religious scholars Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri.