Hold elections, let democracy flourish: Altaf Bukhari

Uri: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday urged New Delhi to hold assembly polls immediately in Jammu and Kashmir and restore its statehood and let democracy flourish in this part of the country.

He said that the people of J&K should not be deprived of the rights that are available to the citizens in other parts of the country.

According to a press note, Apni Party President was addressing a massive public rally in the constituency of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, wherein the residents and party cadre gave him a warm welcome on his arrival at the rally venue in Boniyar Uri.

Expressing his gratitude to the people for giving their support to Apni Party, Bukhari said, “It was due to the unconditional support from the masses that Apni Party has emerged as one of the most important political parties in the J&K within a short span of time. I extend my gratitude to my people for having faith in our agenda and policies.”