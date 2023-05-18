Hold Panchayat, ULBs elections on party basis : Apni Party

On this occasion, the party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari asked the party leaders and grassroots cadres to prepare themselves for the forthcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls and assured them that with the significant public support received by the Apni Party, it will emerge as the primary victor in the electoral contest.

Bukhari said that, unlike the traditional political parties, Apni Party would refrain from engaging in political gimmicks and the politics of false promises, instead it would promise to implement its robust developmental agenda.

He said, "As we know, it has become a common practise for traditional political parties to allure their voters through deceptive promises and emotional slogans. However, we firmly believe in upholding the trust of our people, so we will never mislead them. Instead, we will guarantee our voters that we will implement our development agenda if we are mandated to serve them."

Urging party leaders and grassroots cadres to gear up for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, "It is of utmost importance for you to stay connected with the masses in your respective constituencies.

By doing so, you can raise awareness among the voters regarding our party's vision and objectives." He further said, "Besides making people aware of our agenda and policies, we also must make them aware of the deceptive politics of the traditional political parties, who have always misled the people through deceptive political narratives that eventually brought miseries to the people over the course of the past several decades."