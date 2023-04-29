Holistic development of J&K is our agenda: Azad

He criticised other political parties for cheating people and making false promises which they never fulfilled. “I assure you whatever I say I will deliver on that unlike political parties who promised sky and delivered nothing on ground,” he said.

Azad said that there has been a trend in past that local legislators would visit their constituencies and seek vote from people while making promises but would never return to his people until next election arrived. “My party has a discipline and I have instructed all my leaders to stay connected with their own people and ensure they are not suffering for genuine issues,” he said.

The DPAP reminded people of his era as Chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and said it was during his tenure that Shopian was granted the status of district. Azad said that his stand is firm and clear on Article 370 and he was the only representative in the Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir who strongly opposed its abrogation.

He said it is the duty and responsibility of his party to take Jammu and Kashmir out of prevailing crisis and create massive job opportunities for its youth.

“Across India we stand at the top level in unemployment and our youth seems frustrated due to non-availability of jobs. If our party is elected to power, we will ensure this situation does not prevail anymore and enough jobs are provided to the youth. It is unfortunate that some political leaders over the years have been exploiting the innocence of people. But the time is over now and people are much aware of their rights. So their shops are shut now and only those parties with vision and mission can win the elections and represent people,” he said.