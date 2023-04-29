Holistic development of J&K is our agenda: Azad

Shopian: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman and Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir is his party’s agenda.
He also said that he will deliver whatever he promises unlike others who misled the people for years. According to a press note Azad was addressing party workers’ meeting in Shopian.
The DPAP chairman assured that he will never deceive the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will work in triple shifts to ensure the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir is built at par with modern cities and towns if elected to power.
He criticised other political parties for cheating people and making false promises which they never fulfilled. “I assure you whatever I say I will deliver on that unlike political parties who promised sky and delivered nothing on ground,” he said.
Azad said that there has been a trend in past that local legislators would visit their constituencies and seek vote from people while making promises but would never return to his people until next election arrived. “My party has a discipline and I have instructed all my leaders to stay connected with their own people and ensure they are not suffering for genuine issues,” he said.
The DPAP reminded people of his era as Chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and said it was during his tenure that Shopian was granted the status of district. Azad said that his stand is firm and clear on Article 370 and he was the only representative in the Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir who strongly opposed its abrogation.
He said it is the duty and responsibility of his party to take Jammu and Kashmir out of prevailing crisis and create massive job opportunities for its youth.
“Across India we stand at the top level in unemployment and our youth seems frustrated due to non-availability of jobs. If our party is elected to power, we will ensure this situation does not prevail anymore and enough jobs are provided to the youth. It is unfortunate that some political leaders over the years have been exploiting the innocence of people. But the time is over now and people are much aware of their rights. So their shops are shut now and only those parties with vision and mission can win the elections and represent people,” he said.
Azad said DPAP is the only party with vision and mission to represent the aspirations of the people across Jammu and Kashmir. He added that he has provided 200 bedded-capacity district-hospitals in all districts which were otherwise earlier equipped with just 12 bed capacity. He said that he personally took up the matter of halting of fruit-laden trucks with authorities in Delhi and with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
“I explained to them that halting of trucks was resulting in rotting of fruits and raised the demand that the trucks be treated urgently like ambulances so that growers do not face losses. After these meetings, fruit growers saw a lot of improvement in hassle-free movement of fruit-laden trucks,” he said.
Among other present in the public meeting were Mohd Amin Bhatt Provincial President Kashmir, Javed Hakim Founder Member, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Adil Qayoom, Qayoom Dar, Adv Saleem Paray DDC, Sujada Bashir Spokesperson, Waseem Yaqoob Spokesperson, Tasleema Akthar Secretary, Ubair Mushtaq Social media incharge, Ashiq Irfan and others.