Hope J&K people will get justice: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone today hoped that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get justice from supreme court in the petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370.

Addressing a press conference here, he thanked all the lawyers for presenting the case brilliantly. “We hope supre court will restore pre-August 5 , 2019 position to J&K and return us our rights,” he said.

He said not Article 370 but the "rigged elections" of 1987 were responsible for the ‘rise of militancy in J&K.” According to him Article 370 was wrongly projected by the government as the cause of bringing the gun.