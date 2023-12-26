Hope justice is served: Basharat Bukhari

Srinagar, Dec 26 : Former Law Minister Basharat Bukhari today said that he hopes that justice is served in Poonch incident.

In a statement he said, “With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh scheduled to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on December 27 it is being hoped that justice will prevail through this visit.”

Expressing firm trust and belief, Bukhari conveyed the hope that the three civilian’s family, who lost their lives under mysterious circumstances in Poonch , would not be disappointed, emphasising the expectation for justice.

“Mr Rajnath Ji, HDM @DefenceMinIndia, you are visiting J&K to assess the situation after the Poonch Encounter. I strongly trust and believe that you will not let down the family of the three individuals who lost their lives under mysterious circumstances. We hope justice will be served. Stay blessed,” he also said in a post on X formally Twitter.