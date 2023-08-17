Hopeful SC will hold it as unconstitutional: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former chief minister and regional National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that though judicial procedure is a long one, he is hopeful that the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court hearing Article 370 issue would restore it.

The NC has engaged lawyers as have some other political parties to fight for restoration of the Article 370 by the Supreme Court as the plaint of the NC is that the abrogation was unconstitutional.

Speaking to the media, Omar said, “We are fighting & hope of getting justice...We have hired the best lawyers”.