How many PSAs you slapped when in power: Senior Apni Party leader

Srinagar: Senior leader of Apni Party Junaid Azim Mattu today described as ironic and shameful the utterances of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Public Safety Act (PSA)
He told media that it was Omar’s grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who brought PSA on the pretext that he would use it against timber smugglers and separatists. “He neither used it against the timber smugglers nor separatists but against his political opponents to continue his monoply,” Mattu said.
He asked Omar how many youth were booked under PSA during his rule and imprisoned. “ In 2009 the NC ruling party leader Ali Mohammad Sagar in reply to a question by Syed Basharat Bukhari in assembly said that PSA is a must and should not go. If it was a must then, how is it draconian now? When Omar Abdullah was himself booked under PSA and detained, he at that time realised that what PSA is,” Mattu said.
He stated that Omar has no right to call PSA draconian as he himself abused every law to suppress the people here.