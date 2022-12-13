How many PSAs you slapped when in power: Senior Apni Party leader

Srinagar: Senior leader of Apni Party Junaid Azim Mattu today described as ironic and shameful the utterances of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Public Safety Act (PSA)

He told media that it was Omar’s grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who brought PSA on the pretext that he would use it against timber smugglers and separatists. “He neither used it against the timber smugglers nor separatists but against his political opponents to continue his monoply,” Mattu said.