I will prioritise Rajouri’s developmental needs if voted to power: Azad

Rajouri: Former chief minister and chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party(DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that he will prioritise Rajouri’s developmental needs if his party is voted to power.

A press note said that amid massive response of people across the Rajouri district who pledged to vote and support Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Azad on Saturday concluded the two day extensive tour of the district. “During his tour Azad met hundreds of workers and delegations where in detail the future course was discussed and it was decided to take the party agenda to grassroots to strengthen it. Today he met Panchs, Sarpanchs, social activists and party workers in Sundarbani and Karmah,” it added.

Azad stated that he does not believe in conventional way of politics and expect people to run pillar to post. “In my understanding it is the job of leaders to visit people and hear them and their issue,” he said while addressing his workers.