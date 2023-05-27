I will prioritise Rajouri’s developmental needs if voted to power: Azad

Rajouri: Former chief minister and chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party(DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that he will prioritise Rajouri’s developmental needs if his party is voted to power.
A press note said that amid massive response of people across the Rajouri district who pledged to vote and support Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Azad on Saturday concluded the two day extensive tour of the district. “During his tour Azad met hundreds of workers and delegations where in detail the future course was discussed and it was decided to take the party agenda to grassroots to strengthen it. Today he met Panchs, Sarpanchs, social activists and party workers in Sundarbani and Karmah,” it added.
Azad stated that he does not believe in conventional way of politics and expect people to run pillar to post. “In my understanding it is the job of leaders to visit people and hear them and their issue,” he said while addressing his workers.
DPAP chairman said that serving the people of Jammu Kashmir is his only motive and that is the reason to resign from national politics. “I was approached by many people in Delhi who assured me a seat in Rajya Sabha. But I refused since I want to serve my own people in Jammu Kashmir,” he said.
Azad said that it is his commitment to take the people out of the prevailing chaos and he will fight for the rights and justice of people. He said his party has totally a different structure and understanding when it comes to the interests of common people. “We are not here to hold rallies and leave but we are always here with you to hear your grievances and address them,” he said.
He promised the people of Rajouri that he will do whatever possible to serve them and start developmental works in the region if he is voted to power.