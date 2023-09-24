Ibn Sina Public Health Award-23 presented to MP Khatana

Aligarh: Ibn Sina Academy Sunday conferred Ibn Sina Public Health Award, 2023 on Rajya Sabha MP Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana in a function organised by it (Academy) at its headquarters in Dodhpur, Aligarh.

The Founder of Academy Padm Prof Sayed Zillur Rahman handed over the award to the MP and gave a brief account of his institute.

While speaking at the ceremony, MP Gulam Ali said that Bharat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was progressing by leaps and bounds. “There are a lot of opportunities in the country that we can utilise to further our development in all fields of life. Therefore, we need to be positive and hopeful,” he said.

Khatana further said that the country was abuzz with opportunities and it was up to the countrymen whether they were capable of seizing them or not. “No one has been stopped from pursuing his or her dreams in the country. The Prime Minister has ensured the progress and development for all and sundry without any discrimination,” he said, adding that education was the essence of life.

“We should not lag behind in it at all. It’s the responsibility of every parent to ensure that their ward gets education. We are the largest minority in the country and we have full potential to contribute profusely to the development of our country,” Khatana said.

He lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister to provide level playing fields and equal opportunities to everyone across the country.

MP Khatana expressed his deep appreciation for the richness and uniqueness that the Ibn-e Sina Academy enjoyed with its rich library having more than 30 thousand books, artefacts, crockery, rare photos of objects and personalities etc., dating back to 7th to 14th century.