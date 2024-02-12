If voted to power Apni Party will end discrimination: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Feb 12: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, today said that his party will end discrimination in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

“If Apni Party forms the next government we would end the discrimination in Jammu and Kashmir by ensuring equitable development, employment to the educated unemployed youth, revamping of educational and health care infrastructure across the erstwhile state,” he said.

Altaf Bukhari was addressing a public meeting here at Gole Gujral in Jammu. The largely attended meeting was organised by party leader, Balbir Singh (Bawa), a press release said.

Bukhari commended Bawa for organising an impressive meeting and his work among the people to address their issues, especially in absence of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I see a wave of change in Jammu. People want to give a chance to a new political party because they feel misled by the traditional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Jammu have also developed a feeling of disconnection with the BJP after 2014 last assembly elections in which the Jammu voted the BJP to power. However, the BJP failed to fulfill the promises which were made with the people,” he said while expressing his support to the people who were feeling alienated without an elected Govt.

Apni Party President stated that while the country is witnessing assembly elections in various states the assembly elections are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the last five years without citing any reason.

“The Panchayats and Municipalities have completed terms, but no elections were declared for these democratic institutions including the assembly elections in J&K,” he said.

Expressing surprise over the delay in holding elections in J&K, he apprehended that the BJP might be worried about anguish against them among the masses because they have failed completely. He however appreciated the people for extending their support to the Apni Party, especially in Jammu.

Bukhari asked the people to bring change in Jammu and Kashmir by supporting the Party candidates so that his party can form an elected government and represent the people to resolve the issues. He also sought support of the people for the restoration of statehood. Appreciating the Government of India for railway link up to Rajouri, Apni Party President demanded that the railway line should be extended up to Poonch and then the border district shall also be linked through the railway line with Uri for 12 months connectivity (all weather) that would help the local economy to grow and the security forces on the other hand.

He said that the railway line shall also be further extended from Kupwara to Karnah – Karalpora etc unconnected area to provide better connectivity through Indian Railways in the rural and unexplored populated areas in Kashmir Valley.

Regarding the worsening infrastructure in government schools across Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “We have 23000 government schools and well qualified teachers. Of these 23000 schools, many have no buildings or proper infrastructure and 70% lack toilets yet the people are advised to send their children to the Govt schools where improvement is needed.”

He questioned the previous governments for their failure in upgrading and developing the school infrastructure whereas reports suggest shortage of subject specialist teachers in the schools.

“Many schools have no electricity, no desks for students to sit on, and the students are compelled to sit on the floors in the classrooms,” he said. Bukhari also expressed concern over the shortage of doctors, staff, and technicians in the hospitals/Primary Health Centers across J&K.

Expressing dismay over increasing unemployment, he raised a question mark on the objectionable, delayed , and cancellation of recruitment process for various posts due to which the aspirants have become over aged and sparked various protests.

The projects have failed to complete on given deadlines like the Jammu-Srinagar Highway that has become a cause of problem for the transporters and commuters because of delay in its completion, he added.