In democracy, people are fountainhead of power: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that the time has come when assembly elections should be held so that affairs of Jammu and Kashmir are handed over to the elected representatives of the people.
He said that in democratic countries people are considered the fountainhead of power. He was speaking to the media during his day-long visit to the border town of Uri in north Kashmir.
Bukhari appealed to people in Uri to ensure their participation in Apni Party’s public rally in Srinagar on November 12.
He said, “Apni Party is holding an important convention in Srinagar’s cricket stadium Saturday —November 12— to send out a message to the Government that J&K people should not be deprived of their right to choose their own representatives. This rally will be a most significant party event and people from across the Valley are expected to reach the venue.”
During his day-long stay in Uri, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari met the local party leaders and senior workers. They informed him about the present political scenario and the party activities. Also, they discussed several party issues with the party leader.
On this occasion, Bukhari advised the party leaders to keep themselves available to serve the people. He said, "You must be always available to the local people to serve them in terms of getting public issues and grievances resolved through the concerned officials.