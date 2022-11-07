In democracy, people are fountainhead of power: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that the time has come when assembly elections should be held so that affairs of Jammu and Kashmir are handed over to the elected representatives of the people.

He said that in democratic countries people are considered the fountainhead of power. He was speaking to the media during his day-long visit to the border town of Uri in north Kashmir.

Bukhari appealed to people in Uri to ensure their participation in Apni Party’s public rally in Srinagar on November 12.