Incharge of AAPs Youth Wing Kashmir appointed

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed renowned Socio- Political activist Muddasir Hassan as Incharge (Prabhari) of Aam Admi Party Youth Wing (AYW) Kashmir.

In his press statement, Muddasir thanked party leadership for trusting him and imposing an important responsibility on his shoulders.

He further added that that youth of the valley must be given an equal opportunity in J&K politics and requested Kashmiri youth to come forward for AAP J&K.

He said that unemployment and drug addiction are the serious issues which needs to be addressed in a proper way and on priority besides downfall of Horticulture industry is also a serious issue and it is taking place due to wrong Govt Policies.

Muddasir Hassan also called for regularisation of NYCs, daily wagers and causual labours stating that Aam Aadmi Party won't leave any stone upturned in getting the issues redressed.