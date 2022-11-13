India is an indissoluble union of hearts: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Lucknow: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah said that maintaining fraternity in the country is the indispensable article of faith for Muslims.

This he said while addressing a conference titled "Human rights and our Constitution" hosted by Indian Muslims for civil rights in Lucknow, a press note said.

He said that religious sectarianism and distancing from the teachings of Quran and Hadith have destroyed the image of Muslims across the globe.

“We have to bury hatred. Islam teaches tolerance and universal brotherhood. Maintaining fraternity is an indispensable part of Islamic teachings. Hate and intolerance is antithetical to the norms and values of Islam. India is not a patched up thing but an indissoluble union of hearts between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and adherents of other faiths. We all irrespective of our sects, faiths and regional affiliations have to work against the demon of hatred, disunity. Disunited we are worse than dead,” he said.